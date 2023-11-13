Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James’s Shin/Calf Issue Not Serious; Listed As Day-To-Day

The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with multiple injuries to the team during the early going of the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers have been without Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, while Rui Hachimura just came back from a concussion. The team also saw Jaxson Hayes miss a game due to an ankle injury.

However, Los Angeles also saw LeBron James get hurt in their game against the Phoenix Suns. James got hit in the shin area and later said that it was sore after it never loosened up.

With James feeling sore, the Lakers decided to hold him out against the Portland Trail Blazers and Darvin Ham said he is considered day-to-day.

“He had some issues with that shin that he hurt last game. So just being proactive. We don’t want to run him into the ground this early, so it’s an opportunity where he can get some treatment and not force it. So he’s day-to-day.”

Ham added that he doesn’t believe the injury is considered serious and that the team felt it best to give him some rest ahead of their upcoming stretch of games.

“I don’t think it’s anything major. But the fact that is caused a lot of discomfort in a sensitive area in one of his lower extremities, having the time to have him sit out, manage that, and try to get him ready for the next stretch of games beyond this one, became the top priority.”

Lastly, Ham said that because James takes such good care of his body he and the team aren’t overly cautious when it comes to limiting him during the regular season. “It’s one of those things where again, I can’t say it enough, the way he takes care of himself on all levels relieves some of that stress and some of that worry.

“The biggest thing is being smart with his stretches. The overall minutes are gonna be what it is depending on the nature of the game, but the way we play him and the units we play him in, those are the things we have to be mindful of. And what you’re doing on non-game days as well. But outside of that, he’s probably the best I’ve been around, and I’ve been around some good ones, but he’s probably number one in that slot in terms of his self-care and his consciousness of his body and sleep habits, eating habits, all of that. So that helps us, when he is able to meet us halfway in that regard.”

The King has successfully managed injuries over the years, so it stands to reason that he should be back on the court sooner rather than later.

LeBron James felt more intensity in In-Season Tournament game

The Lakers got off to a strong start to the In-Season Tournament as they picked up a win over the Phoenix Suns. Although there was some skepticism about the tournament, James said he felt more energy and intensity in the game.

