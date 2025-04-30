Lakers Injury Update: Maxi Kleber Upgraded To Questionable For Game 5 Vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report and upgraded Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) to questionable for Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This marks the first time Kleber hasn’t been ruled out since being traded to the Lakers along with Luka Doncic in the blockbuster deal from the Dallas Mavericks in February. He has previous suffered a broken foot that required surgery and an extensive recovery.

Kleber began practicing with the Lakers at the end of the regular season though and now appears to have made enough progress to be upgraded to questionable for Game 5.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to suit up on not on Wednesday night, but even if Kleber is available, it is hard to imagine JJ Redick throwing him into the mix in a do-or-die game. The 33-year-old has playoff experience but hasn’t played in any game in over three months, let alone a must-win game with playoff intensity.

The good news here though is that Kleber is making progress and could be an option for Redick down the road if they win Game 5. The Lakers clearly lack size and rotation caliber players, so having Kleber as an option that can defend and space the floor would certainly be nice.

Kleber is under contract with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season at $11 million so even if they fail to make it out of the first round, currently facing a 3-1 deficit to the Timberwolves, it would appear he will go into the offseason close to fully healthy and should at the very least be ready for training camp next fall.

If Kleber is upgraded to available before Game 5 though, it would be interesting is Redick gave him a shot to throw a different look at the Timberwolves. If that were to happen, that would mark the Lakers debut for Kleber.

JJ Redick on Lakers’ mood heading into Game 5

The Lakers need to win three straight games to keep their season alive, and JJ Redick discussed the mood in the locker room heading into a do-or-die Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

“You have to play with a sense of desperation,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “You can’t change what’s already happened and you can’t feel sorry for yourself… Our focus is on Game 5. We have to win Game 5. And that’s been conveyed by the coaches, players. Tomorrow is a Game 7 for us,” Redick added.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!