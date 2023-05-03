Lakers Injury Update: Mo Bamba Considered Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

For the second consecutive series in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to steal a Game 1 on the road as they beat the Golden State Warriors 117-112.

As has been the case throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, the Lakers were able to come away with a win thanks to Anthony Davis, who was once again brilliant on both ends of the floor. Davis led the team with 30 points but also pulled down 23 rebounds to go along with five assists and four blocks. The Warriors had zero answers for the star big man who has proven that he’s truly one of the best players in the league when he’s locked in.

Down the stretch, though, it looked like Davis was running out of gas as he played the entire second half. He finished the night at 44 minutes, perhaps something to be concerned about as the series goes on.

There isn’t much center depth behind Davis, especially after it was revealed that Mo Bamba is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Lakers backup center Mo Bamba is listed is out for Game 1 against GSW with left ankle soreness. It’s the same ankle that caused him to miss a month late in the regular season. Bamba received an injection to alleviate discomfort in between the first and second rounds, sources told ESPN. He is considered day to day. Bamba was walking with the aid of a crutch at shootaround Tuesday morning.

It’s unfortunate for the Lakers and Bamba that the center hasn’t been able to come back from the high-ankle sprain he suffered as he figured to be a part of their rotation. Bamba’s ability to stretch the floor and defend the rim would’ve been a perfect complement to LeBron James and Davis, but it seems like his health will keep him from ever earning a role this series.

Without Bamba, Darvin Ham has leaned on players like Rui Hachimura, Wenyen Gabriel and even James to soak up backup center minutes. Those three have done well in short stints, but they obviously can’t defend the rim the same way Bamba does.

Fortunately, the Warriors run their fair share of small ball lineups so Bamba’s absence isn’t too much of an issue. For this series, at least, Los Angeles should be able to get by with what they have.

Mychal Thompson believes winner of Lakers-Warriors will win NBA Championship

Mychal Thompson must feel conflicted having to watch his son Klay Thompson play against the franchise he won two titles with. While Thompson is known for some bold opinions, he kept a recent one fairly even-keeled as he said that the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series would go on to win the championship this year.

