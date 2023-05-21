Lakers Injury Update: Mo Bamba Expected To Be Available In Game 4 Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been able to find any success against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, dropping the first three games including their first at home this postseason.

Part of the reason why the Nuggets have dominated the series before is because of the Lakers’ lack of size. Darvin Ham has thrown a lot of different looks at two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but the Lakers do not have a center in their rotation outside of Anthony Davis.

The player the Lakers acquired at the deadline to provide that role is Mo Bamba, although he’s only seen limited action since due to an ankle injury.

Bamba has been unavailable for a majority of the postseason, but it appears he will be able to return for Game 4 on Monday night, via Chris Haynes of TNT:

Lakers coach Darvin Ham tells @NBAonTNT he expects center Mo Bamba (ankle) to be available for Game 4 vs. Nuggets on Monday. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 21, 2023

Down 3-0 in the series, it’s hard to imagine Bamba playing significant minutes for the Lakers considering the do-or-die nature of Game 4. Bamba has only appeared in 12 games total for the Lakers with the last coming in Game 6 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies, albeit in garbage time.

If needed though, Bamba could provide the Lakers with some length and the ability to stretch the floor. Davis, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura have all carried an extremely heavy load so far this series defending Jokic and the Nuggets frontline, so Bamba could potentially provide some relief there if Ham calls his number on Monday.

Hachimura enjoys physicality of defending Jokic

Hachimura has not been known for his defense throughout his career, but he has done an admirable job on Jokic since the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Even though the Lakers are down 3-0, he said he has enjoyed the challenge and the physicality that comes with it.

“It’s actually not bad. I like being physical. It’s just nothing, you know. For me, it’s not that crazy.

“But as a team, I think they are just — they are big. They are very physical. They are fast. So you know, just those are things hard on us right now. We have just got to try and win the next game, yeah.”

