Lakers Injury Update: Mo Bamba Out For Game 2 Against Nuggets But Optimistic About Returning In Western Conference Finals

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was a thriller as the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back in the second half to give the Denver Nuggets a scare. However, they were unable to complete the comeback and now must go into Game 2 down 0-1 in the series.

For the first time during the 2023 season, the Lakers are the smaller team as the Nuggets boast size and length at nearly every position on the floor. Denver punished Los Angeles for starting Game 1 with three guards, though Darvin Ham adjusted later in the game by playing Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt more minutes.

Even though Hachimura and Vanderbilt should have larger roles this series, the Lakers are still undersized and could use more front court help to deter the likes of Nikola Jokic. Fortunately, there is potentially some help on the way as Mo Bamba said the swelling in ankle is all the way down following a recent PRP injection, via Dan Woike of Los Angeles Times:

Mo Bamba told me today that his follow-up appointment in LA went well and that the swelling in his ankle following the PRP injection is all the way down. He seemed optimistic. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 17, 2023

There was a previous report stating Bamba could return for the Western Conference Finals and this recent update seems to support that timeline. The Lakers have already ruled Bamba out for Game 2 on Thursday night, however.

Bamba initially suffered the high ankle sprain on March 5 against the Golden State Warriors, and briefly returned in round 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he was shelved for the entirety of the second round against the Warriors after his ankle began to give him trouble again.

While it’s hard to imagine Bamba playing a big role against the Nuggets coming off a serious injury, he would be a boost to the front court as a rim deterrent and floor spacer. It’s the kind of series that Bamba could thrive in, though it remains to be seen how much he can contribute if he indeed comes back at some point during the series.

Anthony Davis discusses benefits of Rui Hachimura guarding Nikola Jokic

Without Bamba available to help check Jokic defensively, Darvin Ham has had to lean on players like Rui Hachimura to get the job done. Hachimura is a strong and physical player who held up fairly well against Jokic, but the added benefit to that matchup was allowing Anthony Davis to be more of a roamer in the paint.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!