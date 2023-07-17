Lakers News: Jalen Hood-Schifino Signs Shoe Contract With Adidas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League experience is officially over as the team played its final game in Las Vegas on Sunday night. There were a number of players worth watching on the Lakers squad, but most eyes were on first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The Lakers selected Hood-Schifino 17th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and the Summer League was his first taste of NBA action. There were some good moments and rough nights, as is to be expected, but it is still just the beginning of his NBA journey.

Something else that comes on this journey is endorsements and one of the most important for many players is their shoe deal. And Hood-Schifino has secured his as Adidas Basketball announced him and Toronto Raptors first-round pick Gradey Dick as the newest members of the Adidas family:

The 2023 Collection: Chapter 03 is a celebration of the invaluable individuals who stand behind each player – those who not only support but inspire their why.​ We’re excited to officially welcome Gradey Dick and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the adidas basketball family while also… pic.twitter.com/PnjjCJBWAA — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) July 17, 2023

Not long after the announcement, Hood-Schifino would take to his own social media and share a couple more pictures:

It is undoubtedly exciting for a player to secure that endorsement deal for himself and this particular collection from Adidas is something that is very dear to Hood-Schifino. As was said in the announcement, this is celebrating not just the athlete, but those closest to them and Hood-Schifino’s photoshoot involves both his mother and younger sister.

Hood-Schifino’s mother actually played college basketball herself at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania but stopped when she became pregnant with Jalen. Additionally, she runs The F.I.N.O. Project along with Jalen, with the acronym not only being his nickname, but also standing for Failure Is No Option, which is a family motto.

Involving his family within this announcement was surely important for Hood-Schifino and there is no doubt they will be seen quite a lot at the Crypto.com Arena this year.

Jalen Hood-Schifino points to character, work ethic as why Lakers drafted him

The Lakers won’t be relying on Hood-Schifino early on in his career, but he will be expected to put in all the necessary work to develop and improve and he plans on doing just that. In fact, he pointed to that work ethic and character as a main reason why the Lakers drafted him in the first place.

“I think when I met with them just my personality, the way I was genuine. Just the way I acted, I think that caught attraction and then obviously they watch film and see you play and things like that. But I think just my character and the way I work. I’m always gonna bring it every day. I’m a high-character kid and I want to learn. I’m a sponge so I think really just my work ethic and my habits.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!