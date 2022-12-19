Lakers Injury Update: Patrick Beverley Playing; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves & Anthony Davis Out Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness), Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are out on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.

L.A. is getting Patrick Beverley (right calf soreness) back, however, after a one-game absence.

Both teams will be significantly shorthanded with the Lakers playing in the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Washington Wizards at home on Sunday.

The Suns are without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Cameron Johnson, among others, although they are getting Deandre Ayton back. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury and was originally listed as questionable before being deemed healthy enough to play.

Starting alongside Beverley for the Lakers is Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant. The bench will consist of Kendrick Nunn, Max Christie, Wenyen Gabriel, Damian Jones and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Westbrook was the latest to pop up on the injury report, being ruled out around 40 minutes before game time. Without their Big 3, the Lakers’ role players will have to step up. Guys like Bryant, Walker, Schroder and Christie have done exactly that the last two games, but they now face a tough task in the second of a back-to-back.

Davis to potentially miss significant time

Davis’ injury is the most concerning for the Lakers as he will reportedly miss around a month with a foot injury, although the exact diagnosis has not yet been announced.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!