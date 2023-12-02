Lakers Injury Update: Rui Hachimura & Jarred Vanderbilt Returning Against Rockets
The Los Angeles Lakers can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries during the 2023-24 season as guys have been in and out of the lineup.

The biggest issue has been the wing depth as the Lakers have yet to see Jarred Vanderbilt make his debut, while Cam Reddish missed time with an adductor injury. Also, L.A. had to deal with Rui Hachimura missing time this past week after he suffered a nasal fracture in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Hachimura underwent a procedure to fix the fracture and by all accounts things went smoothly.

Things are looking up, however, as the Lakers released their injury report for Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Vanderbilt and Hachimura both weren’t on it, meaning they are expected to play. Both Reddish and Jaxson Hayes are probable as well so likely will make their returns.

It will mark the season debut for Vanderbilt, who has been dealing with left heel bursitis. Hachimura has missed the last week with a nasal fracture.

It looks like Hachmiura could potentially be sporting a mask when he plays to protect the nose, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

Getting Hachimura back sooner rather than later would be a huge boost for the Lakers given that he’s one of the few players on the roster who can create his own shot and crash the boards. Half-court scoring and rebounding have been common issues for the team this season, so Hachimura’s presence is sorely missed.

Fortunately, there have been numerous players have played with a mask in order to protect any sort of nasal injuries so it shouldn’t affect the Japan native’s game too much.

Vanderbilt is a huge defensive piece for the Lakers so it’s great to get him back as well, even if he will likely be on a minutes restriction given how long he was out.

Anthony Davis wants to see Lakers healthy before offering assessment

Through the first 20 games of the season, it’s hard to evaluate L.A. given how many players have missed time. Anthony Davis has managed to play almost every game so far, and is waiting to see what the team looks like healthy before offering his assessment.

