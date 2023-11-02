Lakers Injury Update: Rui Hachimura Placed In Concussion Protocol

It’s early in the 2023-24 season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with several injuries to their rotation players.

Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to make his debut this season as he deals with left heel bursitis, while Gabe Vincent was ruled out against the L.A. Clippers with left knee soreness. Taurean Prince was a surprise scratch after he experienced knee discomfort during warmups.

The Lakers were also without Rui Hachimura, who was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The concussion diagnosis was a surprise to fans as Hachimura was originally listed with a left eye contusion that left him day-to-day. It’s unclear when Hachimura suffered the injury, though now it seems he’s dealing with something much more serious than originally reported.

Before the game against the Clippers, Darvin Ham explained when Hachimura was diagnosed with a concussion.

“He continued to show symptoms and so he saw a specialist today and the team doctors. Just working through it and just take it one day at a time. He saw a specialist today and we’ll see what tomorrow looks like tomorrow.”

Ham also gave an explanation for why Hachimura wasn’t evaluated for a concussion initially.

“I think once he got poked in the eye, he was really sensitive to light. It seemed to be going one direction and then some other things occurred, some other symptoms. So just to be careful he went and saw the specialist along with our team doctor and that was the conclusion that they came to.”

Concussions can hold a player out for weeks at a time, and with the NBA’s emphasis on player safety and health, Hachimura could very well miss more time. Los Angeles has two days off before they hit the road, so there’s a shot Hachimura could suit up sometime then.

However, if he’s forced to miss some more games then Ham will have to rely on players like Christian Wood and Cam Reddish more. Coming into the new season, the Lakers’ depth was their strength but with so many players dealing with injuries it’s now being tested much earlier than anticipated.

LeBron James explains positives of bigger Laker lineups

Because the team has been missing its forwards, Ham has started to lean into bigger lineups featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Wood. James explained that the size and length on the floor helps L.A. finish defensive possessions while also giving them some versatility offensively.

