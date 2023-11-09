Lakers Injury Update: Rui Hachimura Playing Vs. Rockets; Anthony Davis & Jaxson Hayes Out

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis isn’t expected to suit up for the team’s contest Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. Additionally, forward Rui Hachimura is expected to return to the lineup against in Houston.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes is missing his second straight games with a left ankle sprain.

Davis began limping late in the first half of the Lakers’ Monday night contest with what was listed as a hip spasm. Davis would attempt to play through it in the third quarter but was quickly subbed out. He would return once more later in the quarter and lasted slightly longer, but it again flared up and Davis left for good.

After the game, Davis insisted that he felt fine and that it was simply a matter of the spasm flaring up after feeling OK. He felt confident that he would be able to play against the Rockets but the Lakers are playing it safe by sitting him out for a game.

Hachimura has been out since taking a shot to the face in the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Originally ruled a left eye contusion, Hachimura would eventually be placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and has been working his way back since. The Lakers could definitely use his size and physicality in the frontcourt, not to mention his offensive ability as the team has struggled, especially when LeBron James sits.

Most important is that the Lakers are getting healthy overall and players are returning to the court. The team’s depth has been absolutely crushed by injuries, but slowly players are coming back. Taurean Prince has already made his return and now Hachimura is back as well, giving the Lakers another versatile piece in the frontcourt.

The Lakers have two more games left to salvage this road trip and Hachimura in the lineup undoubtedly increases their odds of ending things on a positive note, even if they are without Davis.

Anthony Davis emphasizes Lakers’ need to get off to better starts

One issue the Lakers have had all season long is their rough starts. The Lakers are the worst first quarter team in the NBA and Davis believes it is a matter of energy.

Davis noted that it isn’t skill or talent hurting the Lakers in those first quarters, but the opposition simply being more aggressive and the Lakers must change their mindset when stepping on the court to turn it around.

