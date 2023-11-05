Lakers Injury Update: Taurean Prince To Return, Jaxson Hayes Questionable & Rui Hachimura Out Against Heat

The injury bug seems to already be biting the Los Angeles Lakers early on in the 2023-24 season as they were shorthanded in their blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Lakers were without several key players in Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent who are all dealing with various ailments. Vanderbilt and Vincent aren’t expected to return to the lineup for a few weeks, though Darvin Ham said Prince and Hachimura are much closer to returning.

Against Orlando, Los Angeles surely could’ve used their forwards as they were beaten down on the boards and gave up way too many second-chance points. The disparity led to an embarrassing loss ahead of their marquee matchup against the Miami Heat.

Reinforcements are on the way, though as Prince wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report. However, Jaxson Hayes was a surprise addition while Hachimura will remain sidelined with a concussion.

Taurean Prince is not on the #Lakers injury report so will return tomorrow against the Heat. Meanwhile, Jaxson Hayes is questionable and Rui Hachimura is still out. pic.twitter.com/u3cvR0ZhWM — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) November 5, 2023

Getting Prince back in the starting lineup is a huge boost for the Lakers as they missed his defensive versatility and outside shooting from the corners. The veteran wing has been a seamless fit alongside the other starters, so having him available against the Heat should help them bounce back.

However, the Hayes news is a little concerning given that it’s the first time the team has mentioned he was dealing with an ankle sprain. The big man didn’t seem to hurt it against Orlando, though perhaps it was something he was already previously playing through.

As for Hachimura, his absence isn’t unexpected because concussions can be tricky to deal with and the Lakers medical staff is making sure he goes through all the steps before he is cleared to play.

Coming into the year, the roster’s depth was considered one of its strengths but that is already being tested just two weeks into the regular season. Hopefully the purple and gold are able to stay afloat until all their players are back healthy.

Darvin Ham didn’t want to throw in towel too early against Magic

Even with Los Angeles trailing big in the fourth quarter, Ham opted to leave his regulars in to mount some sort of comeback. The head coach later explained that he didn’t want to give up so soon despite the truncated rotation.

