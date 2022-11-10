Lakers Injury Update: Thomas Bryant & Dennis Schroder Still A ‘Ways Out’ From Returning

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has already faced his fair share of tribulations as the team struggles on both ends of the floor.

Although there is marked improvement from the team in terms of the scheme, it has yet to produce results. The Lakers currently own one of the worst records in the league and time already feels like it’s running out when it comes to their playoff hopes.

Injuries have played a role in Los Angeles’ troubles as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have dealt with various ailments that have altered Ham’s rotations. Aside from James and Davis, the Lakers have also yet to see Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder take the floor due to their respective thumb injuries.

It’s been a few weeks since both Bryant and Schroder underwent surgery, but Ham recently said both players are not close to returning after being reevaluated, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant were both evaluated today a few weeks since their respective thumb surgeries. Darvin Ham said they’re still a ways out from returning. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 10, 2022

The Lakers could use Bryant and Schroder back as players like Damian Jones and Kendrick Nunn have largely been ineffective in their minutes. Davis has had to resume his role as a center, while Nunn’s lack of offense has hurt the team in half court sets.

However, even when both players are able to make their return Los Angeles’ primary issues won’t go away. The team is in desperate need of more shooting as opponents have been more than happy to sag off players and wall off the paint.

Bryant and Schroder aren’t known as snipers, but the former is a much better floor spacer than Jones while Schroder’s drive-and-kick ability can create better looks for his teammates. For now, though, the Purple and Gold will need to try and stay afloat until both are able to suit up.

James has not looked like himself the past week as he has been dealing with a bout of the flu as well as a nagging foot injury. As far as his foot goes, James admitted that the only way for it to get better is rest though the team can ill-afford for him to miss games.

