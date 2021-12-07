Lakers Injury Update: Trevor Ariza Didn’t Feel Pain In First Full Scrimmage Of Ankle Rehab

Trevor Ariza remains one of the two unlucky Los Angeles Lakers who are still waiting to make their 2021-22 debut.

Ariza injured his ankle in the preseason, requiring the forward to go under the knife. The 36-year-old only recently started non-contact practice, although head coach Frank Vogel said the veteran was “still a ways away” from returning to the rotation.

Vogel has provided another update on Ariza’s health, notably saying the player didn’t feel pain during his first full scrimmage since training camp on Monday.

“He participated in live-action for the first time in scrimmage play and still looks like he has a ways to go to get his legs under him and all those types of things,” the head coach said.

“It still feels a little bit weak for him, but not painful if that makes sense. So it’s going to take time for him to build strength in the ankle and obviously to get his legs under him, but he participated in full scrimmage, yes.”

Vogel recently said Ariza would instantly become a major part of the rotation upon his comeback — just like Kendrick Nunn, who has been sidelined since the offseason with a bone bruise.

Ariza describes frustration with inability to help Lakers on the floor

Ariza said he found it difficult to watch the Lakers struggle early in the 2021-22 season while remaining sidelined with his ankle injury.

Although he tried to analyze L.A.’s play from the bench and provide a different perspective to facilitate the team’s progress, Ariza looks forward to seeing what the Purple and Gold can do at full strength.

“It’s definitely frustrating, especially because there is so many different things we can do with the full roster,” the veteran added. “But again, it’s God’s time whenever he decides to allow my body to heal. When it needs to heal for me to perform at the highest level to be able to help our team.”

