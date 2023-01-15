Lakers Injury Updates: Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker IV All Progressing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been treading water in recent weeks, trying to make up for the absence of key players like Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Davis has been out for the last month with a stress reaction in his foot. Every report and team announcement has said that he is on the right track though, recently beginning to ramp up in preparation for a return.

Reaves is dealing with a hamstring strain and Walker has tendinitis in his knee. Neither has been out as long as Davis, but the Lakers said they would be reevaluated in two weeks, which would be on Jan. 20.

The Lakers held a practice on Saturday afternoon and it appears all three injured players were present and getting some work in. Darvin Ham gave updates on Davis, Reaves and Walker, and they are all continuing to progress as expected, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

Some updates from LAL practice – Anthony Davis was on the floor today for some half-court work. Lakers did, indeed, workout DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard Friday. Austin Reaves was on the court doing individual work and Lonnie Walker IV is also progressing, per Ham. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 14, 2023

Following a recent five-game winning streak, the Lakers have now lost their last two games with injuries playing a large factor. Even though Davis, Reaves and Walker aren’t necessarily returning this week, it is good to see that three key contributors are progressing toward a return.

The Lakers currently sit at 19-23, which is 13th in the West standings. The conference is wide open though as L.A. is only two games out of the sixth spot. The hope is that whenever they are able to get Davis, Reaves and Walker back, the Lakers will be ready to make their run to get back into contention.

Ham confirms workouts for Cousins and Leonard

It was reported earlier this week that the Lakers would be working out a pair of free-agent big men on Friday in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.

While Ham was not able to confirm those workouts before they happened, he said it would be ‘irresponsible’ for the organization not to see what’s out there.

Ham now confirmed that they worked out both Cousins and Leonard, so it will be interesting to see if either gets a look on a 10-day contract once Sterling Brown’s ends on Sunday.

