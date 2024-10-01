Lakers Injury Updates: Cam Reddish & Jordan Goodwin Not Full Participants In First Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up training camp on Tuesday, which marked the first official practice under new head coach JJ Redick.

When speaking to the media afterward, Redick discussed what they did and how things went.

“We played some live for the last about 45 minutes. For the scrimmage, we had three small quarters of 5-on-5. Liked a lot of the stuff we saw,” Redick said.

The Lakers are dealing with some injuries going into camp though, so not everyone was able to participate. Redick named Cam Reddish and Jordan Goodwin as two players who weren’t on the court during scrimmages in the first practice.

“Cam Reddish was not. I believe we had one other guy, Jordan Goodwin has got a little bit of an hamstring tweak. But he should be back in action hopefully next week. But he’s gonna miss the first few days of camp. He was great in our workouts in September and will be a part of camp at some point.”

The Lakers later clarified that Reddish is dealing with soreness in his ankle and was able to participate in parts of practice, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Reddish was held out of 5-on-5 because of soreness but did participate in other parts of practice. https://t.co/nHqSmPqYgK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 1, 2024

While Goodwin will miss around a week, it seems that Reddish is just dealing with soreness and should be back on the practice court as a full participant soon. The Lakers open up the preseason on Friday, so his status will be worth monitoring leading up to that game.

Considering Reddish missed most of the second half of last season with an ankle injury, it is a little concerning that he is still dealing with soreness on the first day of camp.

The other two Lakers players that didn’t participate in the first practice are Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, who are dealing with more long-term injuries.

Wood recently underwent knee surgery but says he is progressing well and could be back on the court soon.

“Things are going good. I think I’m doing better this time around, my second rehab is going well. About to start ramping things up in maybe about two weeks and then I think it’s gonna take maybe another two weeks to try and get back in game shape. I’m thankful that I did the surgery almost immediately when I had the problem with my knee. I think I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

