Lakers Injury Updates: Jarred Vanderbilt (Heel) & Cam Reddish (Ankle) Considered Day-To-Day

Obviously teams want to get in a good rhythm and build chemistry, the main goal for the Los Angeles Lakers and every other team in preseason is to go into the season as healthy as possible. The Lakers’ biggest issues over the last couple of seasons have been health and head coach Darvin Ham and the rest of the staff have no issues being very cautious when necessary to preserve player health.

As such, Ham announced prior to the Lakers’ second preseason game that both Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish would sit out against the Nets.

“Cam Reddish will be out, Jarred Vanderbilt will be out,” Ham said prior to the contest. “Jarred is dealing with some left heel soreness and Cam is right ankle soreness. Cam irritated it, he had a little play where he took a fall in the Warrior game on Saturday.

“And Vando his issue is kind of one that’s been building so just for precautionary reasons. It is early, earlier than early, and we thought it was best as we put our heads together as a staff to just not push him and give him time to let those things calm down.”

Reddish turned his ankle in the second half of the preseason opener against the Warriors and didn’t return. With that happening just a couple of days ago it makes sense that the Lakers staff would hold him out. Likewise with Vanderbilt, especially as Ham said this was an injury that has been building up. Both players are officially listed as day-to-day.

While Reddish’s injury was seen by the public in that first preseason contest, Ham isn’t quite sure what caused Vanderbilt’s issue.

“I think it’s something that happened in one of our practice sessions during the week but I really can’t pinpoint when and where, or should I say when and how,” the Lakers head coach added. “But it’s just the smart thing to do after collaborating with the medical team and performance team is to not push him… You get ahead of it.

“Obviously these games, we want to build a winning mentality and really build winning habits, but these are test runs. Maybe it would be a little different if it was the postseason, but obviously it’s not. It’s earlier than early so we have time on our side.”

But Ham made it clear that neither is expected to miss significant time. “No. Not that I know of as of right now.”

By all accounts, these injuries are minor and the game off is precautionary and for the Lakers sake that will hopefully remain the case.

Eight Lakers score in double-figures in preseason win over Nets

Even with Reddish and Vanderbilt sitting out, the Lakers got a full team effort in their preseason victory over the Nets.

Rui Hachimura led the team with 19 points while Austin Reaves added 18 in his preseason debut. LeBron James also made his debut with 10 points and five assists while D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis each continued their strong starts to the preseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!