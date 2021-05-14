Lakers Injury Updates: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder Potentially Returning To Lineup

For months, the Los Angeles Lakers have desperately been trying to get healthy. It started with Anthony Davis suffering a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis, then LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain, then Dennis Schroder and others were required to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

All of this had led to the Lakers not playing a game without a full healthy roster since February 12, when they moved to 21-6 after a 115-105 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, with just two games remaining in the regular season and the Lakers having fallen all the way to No. 7 in the Western Conference, their fortunes may be turning around.

James — who returned for two games but has otherwise missed 26 with his ankle injury — is being upgraded from out to questionable for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Frank Vogel says LeBron practiced today but will be listed as questionable for tomorrow. They’ll see how he feels in the morning. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 14, 2021

Davis, after sitting out Wednesday’s game with groin tightness, is being listed as probable for Saturday and it looks like he’ll play despite resting for most of Friday’s practice.

Anthony Davis did not practice today to rest, but will be probable tomorrow. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Schroder is also hopeful to play against the Pacers after being cleared from a two-week absence in the health and safety protocols.

Dennis Schroder has cleared the health and safety protocols. He did not practice in full today but Vogel is hopeful he’ll play tomorrow as well. They’ll decide in the morning. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 14, 2021

It feels as though things are finally coming together for the Lakers to make a playoff push. However, with the play-in tournament looking increasingly likely, it will be an uphill battle for L.A. to repeat as champions.

They will have just two regular-season games — one against the Pacers and the other against the New Orleans Pelicans — to get into a rhythm before the postseason begins. If the Lakers can move up to No. 6 and avoid the play-in tournament, they’ll have one week off before the playoffs begin. If not, they’ll have just a couple of days before playing in win or go home type games against the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs.

NBA announced times for final two regular season games

In order to have games played at strategic times to avoid scoreboard watching, the NBA waited until now to unveil the schedule for the final two days of the regular season. They finally did so, giving the Lakers a sense of their plans for the weekend.

They will face the Pacers at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday and then turn around and play the Pelicans on Sunday at 6 p.m. PT.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!