Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt Enjoys Assignments Of Guarding Opposing Stars Like Warriors’ Stephen Curry

When facing the Golden State Warriors, the first person to talk about obviously is their superstar point guard Stephen Curry. The Los Angeles Lakers have their defensive ace in Jarred Vanderbilt, who was expected to take on the task of trying to limit the future Hall of Famer and all things considered, he did an excellent job.

Curry did get hot in the fourth quarter, sparking a Warriors comeback that saw them tie the game late, but ultimately the Lakers were able to hold on for the Game 1 win. But despite that outburst, the Lakers still held the Warriors star to 27 points on just 10-of-24 shooting.

Vanderbilt deserves a lot of credit for Curry’s somewhat inefficient shooting night and he once again reiterated his desire to take on these defensive challenges. “Them just trusting in my ability,” Vanderbilt said when asked how the game plan came together.

“I think I’ve showed that since I’ve been here, and just that mutual trust that we have in each other and they gave me at this time. And like I said when I got here, I want those type of assignments. I feel like that’s how I can impact this team and bring value to this team.”

Vanderbilt is certainly not an offensive force and will rarely crack double-digit points. But what he brings on the other side of the floor is a big reason why the Lakers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA since the trade deadline.

But guarding Curry is different than any other player in the league and Vanderbilt was proud of the Lakers as a whole for the job they did.

“It’s a lot. He’s a helluva player,” Vanderbilt added. “He’s even more dangerous without the ball so that one second that you kinda think you can relax when he gives it up, that’s when you gotta lock in the most. He’s a tough cover so us having a lot of bodies that we can throw at him. Starting with me, Dennis, whether it’s Troy I think everybody did a great job just kinda chasing him around and kinda wearing him down and making it hard for him.”

It is undoubtedly a team effort in containing a player like Curry, but it is Vanderbilt who takes the primary role in that game plan, which is something he loves.

“I do. Like I said I think that’s my calling on this team so I like those matchups, those challenges, and that’s what I’m here for to do.”

In order for a team to succeed, everyone must embrace and excel at their role and Vanderbilt is a prime example of doing just that. The Warriors are sure to make some adjustments in Game 2 to try and free Curry up and the Lakers will have to adjust to those moves as well, but whatever the case is, Vanderbilt will be ready to do his job and make life tough on the Warriors’ star.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis vows to be aggressive in Game 2 vs. Warriors

Another key for the Lakers in Game 2 will be Anthony Davis continuing his dominance. Davis was the best player on the floor in Game 1 and he plans to continue that level of play in Game 2.

“I’m going to continue to be aggressive,” Davis said. “I know our guys are going to continue to be aggressive. Obviously we know that Draymond likes the help, so if they do decide to put him on me, figure out ways I can be effective with him doing his thing defensively. But who knows. I mean, we’ll see what happens in Game 2 if they make that adjustment. If they don’t, still try to find ways to attack.”

Davis added that he expects Game 2 to be different as the Warriors will surely make adjustments and do everything in their power to not go down 0-2 at home. But Davis and the Lakers will be ready for whatever comes their way.

