As the Los Angeles Lakers were looking to stave off elimination against the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Jarred Vanderbilt was upgraded to questionable for Game 5 despite a right foot sprain.

It represented the first time in more than two months that Vanderbilt was going to be potentially be available for former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. However, the 25-year-old did not see the floor and the Lakers’ season came to an end that night.

Now nearly five months later, Vanderbilt is still facing some uncertainty as the start of training camp looms on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“This offseason he did have two procedures, one on each of his feet. The procedures were highly successful and he’s on a return-to-play program that so far has been lock-step and very promising, led by our new director of performance, Dr. Leroy Sims, and his team,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka revealed on Wednesday.

“They’ve been doing a great job and we have a lot of optimism that when the real games start, he’ll be available. Between now and then, there’s still about a month and a lot of ramp-up steps that need to go well. So hopefully there won’t be setbacks. But so far, very promising and we’re grateful he has the issues in his feet behind him.

“It’s now just a matter of getting fully ramped up and ready to be cleared.”

Vanderbilt decided against having surgery after suffering the foot injury at the beginning of February. Prior to Pelinka’s comments, it had not been known that Vanerbilt had any sort of offseason surgery. Pelinka added the procedures were completed at the same time and occurred after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.

Left heel bursitis and the right midfoot sprain limited Vanderbilt to just 29 games in his first full season with the Lakers.

“It definitely was frustrating not being available,” Vanderbilt said during exit interviews. “It’s been a long year dealing with injuries and trying to get healthy to be there for the team. So it definitely was frustrating, especially knowing I could have contributed to some of the stuff we were lacking this year.

“So definitely was frustrating.”

JJ Redick views Jarred Vanderbilt as key

Even while acknowledging some of the health concerns and need to get healthy, Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently outlined the areas he plans to utilize Vanderbilt.

Redick lauded Vanderbilt’s defensive skills, versatility and how he can help bring energy to the roster. Those are all aspects Redick noted successful teams in the playoffs had.

