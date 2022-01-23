Lakers Lead NBA In 2021-22 Team Merchandise Sales, LeBron James Has Top-Selling Jersey

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing and underwhelming on the court, the franchise remains one of the biggest in all of sports around the world. Additionally, LeBron James is one of the most well-known, biggest superstars not just in sports but the world period.

LeBron has always been one of the most popular players in the league as he is always among the top vote-getters in All-Star voting every year, with this year being no exception. And his play this season for the Lakers has remained at an elite level despite being in his 19th NBA season.

As such it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see James at the top of the list of NBA’s top-selling jerseys, via the official NBA Twitter page:

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2021-22 season! pic.twitter.com/Q4Hzkwy1E5 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

James is ahead of the likes of Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic, who round out the top-5. But LeBron isn’t alone in being at the top of merchandise lists.

The Lakers franchise as a whole sits atop the NBA’s top selling team merchandise list as well:

The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2021-22 season! pic.twitter.com/Hg14EqdBKV — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2022

The Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics round out the top five teams moving the most merchandise, but this again shows the power of the Lakers’ franchise. Even in subpar years where the team is failing to live up to expectations, fans are still supporting the team by going out and getting the gear they want.

LeBron is obviously the most popular, but Russell Westbrook returning home surely helped and even the rise of players such as Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have helped build excitement amongst the fan base as a whole. The Lakers are truly a franchise unlike any other in the NBA and lists like this showing the Lakers at the top are proof of this.

Lakers’ LeBron James leads all players in 2022 All-Star Voting

After the second returns came out, LeBron James had gained ground on votes leader Stephen Curry. But after the third voting returns, the Lakers superstar has overtaken Curry and everyone else by a pretty wide margin.

The third voting returns see James with a more than 800,000 vote lead over Curry and he is now in line to be a team captain in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game once again.

