Lakers’ LeBron James: 2024 Olympics Were ‘Unique’ Experience

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had one of the busiest summers he has had in a very long time. This is because he joined Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the first time in 12 years that he had opted to play in the international event.

James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and other older superstars agreed to come together one last time to get the United States a gold medal, and they were able to do so with those three leading the way. James was astonishing throughout the entire run, with Curry putting together generational performances in both the semifinal and gold medal games.

James secured his fourth Olympic medal and third gold with the win, and he spoke about what differentiated the experience in 2024 from his time in 2004, 2008 and 2012 with Team USA, via The Gojo and Golic Show on DraftKings:

“It was super unique in the sense of, my last Olympic Games was in 2012 in London, so it had been 12 years since I actually graced the floor for the Olympic team. And to be able to do that alongside Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, my teammate Anthony Davis and the rest of the crew. To play alongside Steve Kerr, who I had a lot of battles with over the years. Then getting to reunite with my former coaches in Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue, it was an unbelievable summer. We dubbed ourselves the Avengers and we had to make it happen, and we were able to bring home Gold to represent USA with the utmost red, white and blue respect.”

Curry and James got to show exactly how lethal they would be if they ever got to team up together in the NBA. But even if that never happens, they got the experience of a lifetime playing together in Paris and winning a gold for the United States.

And not enough was made during the games of James’ reunion with two of his former head coaches in Lue and Spoelstra. James won three of his four NBA championships with those two and made seven of his 10 NBA Finals with those two.

James is not going to play in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles by all accounts. So it’s good to know that his final go in the event was as successful as it could have possibly been both on and off the floor.

LeBron James and Bronny will reportedly play together in season opener

LeBron James returns to the Lakers from the Olympics for the 2024-25 season, where L.A. has a chance to improve upon a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. But one area that will certainly be more meaningful for James is that his son Bronny is now on the roster.

And reportedly, the Lakers are going to put both James’ on the floor together at the same time during the season opener, before Bronny likely spends a majority of the season with the South Bay Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!