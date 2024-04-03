LeBron James Addresses Bronny Transfer Portal Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in the midst of a postseason push with the 2023-24 regular season coming to an end. However, his son Bronny James is facing a battle of his own in the form of a difficult decision regarding the next steps of his basketball career.

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, but there have been unconfirmed reports that he may instead enter the transfer portal and stay in college.

For a long while, it was assumed that Bronny would enter the NBA Draft, especially with how eager LeBron was to possibly play alongside his son in the 2024-25 season. But Bronny’s draft stock has not been as high as many expected it to be, and going undrafted could possibly be in the cards if he decides to declare for the draft. That is what began the transfer portal rumors.

LeBron spoke about Bronny’s decision and his thoughts on what his son is having to go through, while also addressing the transfer portal rumors briefly, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I don’t know where that came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’ll support whatever he does.”

Of course, Bronny’s first decision does not necessarily have to be permanent. NBA and NCAA rules allow for players to declare for the NBA Draft and still return to school later. It also allows for players to enter the transfer portal and still return to their original school.

With USC head coach Andy Enfield choosing to leave for SMU, it makes sense for Bronny to keep his options open moving forward.

Either way, Bronny has the support of LeBron and his entire family as he makes one of the first major decisions of his adult life.

LeBron James gets fourth quarter rest vs. Raptors

The Lakers star is still pushing toward the end of the season in the hopes that his team can make another surprise run from a low seed. He got a huge boost towards that on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, when he got to sit for nearly the entire fourth quarter.

The Lakers put together a 128-111 win that saw them leading by 21 after three quarters, so James and his running mate Anthony Davis enjoyed a comfortable final frame. James admitted how helpful it could be as the team moves forward with their postseason push.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!