Lakers’ LeBron James After 40-Point Game At 40 Years Of Age: ‘I’m Old’

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster shorthanded after their trade deadline moves, there was even more on the plate of LeBron James as they hosted the Golden State Warriors. Thankfully for the Lakers, and the fans in attendance, the 40-year old was up to the challenge and put on a historic performance.

James finished with 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers held off the Warriors 120-112. LeBron joined Michael Jordan as the only players to ever score 40 points at the age of 40, and the Lakers star had a pretty succinct answer when asked what he thought of the accomplishment.

“What do I think? I’m old,” LeBron said after the game.

While he may be the NBA’s oldest player, James is proving that he is still one of the best. But he is still honored anytime he is able to accomplish something that puts him in rarified air with another one of the all-time greats.

“The biggest thing is that we got to win, obviously,” LeBron added. “Like throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in a category, or whatever the case, crossing paths with any of the greats is always humbling to know where I come from. I love the game so much, so it’s pretty cool.”

It was an all-around amazing performance from James, but things really peaked in the second quarter when he made back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, capped off by a a signature logo shot that made Crypto.com Arena go crazy. And the Lakers superstar made it clear that the shot is something he practices regularly.

“I usually kind of ended with that, knowing at some point that it’s possible that I could take one throughout the game,” LeBron said. “So I always work on things that I’m shooting in the game, plays I’m gonna do in the game. So pays off for sure.”

As LeBron noted, the most important thing was that the Lakers picked up their fourth straight win and eighth in the last nine games. His age isn’t preventing him from dominating when needed and he has the Lakers playing their best ball of the season even before the new additions have suited up.

Lakers’ LeBron James selected first overall by Team Shaq for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will see a new format debut with the 24 All-Stars being divided into three teams of eight for a tournament-style contest. Despite all of the other stars available, it was LeBron James once again being the top pick.

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal selected LeBron first overall with his pick in the All-Star Game draft. Fellow TNT analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley were in charge of selecting the other two teams, but Shaq made the current Lakers superstar the top choice. Additionally, Shaq also selected Anthony Davis with his third pick so the two former teammates will be together once again.

