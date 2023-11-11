Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘Always An Honor’ To Compete Against Suns’ Kevin Durant

The Los Angeles Lakers had to salvage a disappointing road trip by getting a win on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Anthony Davis would make his return after missing Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, giving the team a much-needed boost. While he struggled offensively, his co-star LeBron James showed out in a big way with 32 points, six assists and 11 rebounds on 11-for-17 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3.

On the other side, Suns star Kevin Durant responded with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-6 from distance. After James and Durant weren’t able to share the floor since 2018, these two early season matchups between the Lakers and Suns have been fun to watch.

Ultimately, the Lakers won 122-119 and James talked about what it meant to share the floor with Durant as both are prolific players and two of the greatest to ever do it, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Obviously our first home game this season was verse Phoenix and we talked about in postgame and talked to the media about how special it is always to go up against KD, one of the greatest to ever play this game. We’ve had so many matchups throughout our career, had the opportunity to pair with him on an Olympic team as well and we’ve both made our marks in the history of this game. So, it is always special, as I said, to share the floor with him. Like I said, when we did in the summer time or throughout our career going against each other, throughout the regular season and postseason. So, unbelievable talented guy, one of the best basketball players to ever play this game and it is always an honor to go against him.”

James shared high praise for Durant and the respect is definitely mutual as the two have had notorious battles throughout their careers and are now in the latter stages. However, both James and Durant seemingly still have a lot to give to the game so it’s safe to expect more high-intensity games between the two.

After the Lakers played the Warriors on Christmas Day in 2018, James and Durant struggled through their respective injuries when the two were set to match up. The NBA made sure to put two early season matchups between the Suns and Lakers, so fans were able to see the two superstars go against each other at least twice with two more matchups scheduled for later in the year.

James praises Texans rookie C.J. Stroud

During the Lakers’ visit to Houston, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud made an appearance at the game. James shared some praise for Stroud, who is seemingly a lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

