Lakers’ LeBron James: Ausar & Amen Thompson Are ‘Different’ Athletically

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference as their young talent has really grown together and developed in a big way under coach Ime Udoka. The Los Angeles Lakers witnessed that up close on Sunday as Jalen Green scored 33 points, but it could be argued that second-year forward Amen Thompson was the real difference maker.

Thompson finished with 23 points and a game-high 16 rebounds with six of those coming on the offensive end. The offensive glass was arguably the biggest factor in the Rockets defeating the Lakers and Thompson crushed them on that front.

His efforts stood out to Lakers star LeBron James who spoke about both Thompson and his brother Ausar, who plays for the Detroit Pistons. James noted their athleticism and love for the game as being special, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“You see his brother in yesterday’s game. I think Cade Cunningham said it best, he said ‘They different.’ They ain’t like the rest of us. I’ve been able to do some things in my career and those two guys, they’re just pure athleticism. They love the game and you love to see that.”

One of Thompson’s biggest plays came late in the game with the Lakers having cut their deficit to just two. LeBron and Dorian Finney-Smith forced Green into a terrible shot, but Thompson flew in to put the ball in and swing momentum back Houston’s way:

“It was huge. But that’s what happens sometimes. We had bodies on bodies, we maybe could’ve gotten a body on him, but it was a broken play. Me and Doe Doe got a great trap on Jalen Green across from our bench. He threw one up and it literally looked like a lob. Kid went up there and used his athleticism to put it home.”

James is one of the most athletic players this league has ever seen so for the athleticism of the Thompson twins to stand out to him really says a lot. As he nears the end of his career, LeBron is really able to enjoy the next era of stars in the NBA and both Ausar and Amen Thompson are amongst that group who will really make an impact for years to come.

LeBron James loves that the Lakers are holding themselves accountable

Despite Sunday’s loss to the Rockets, the Lakers have looked much better overall recently and one reason why that is, in the eyes of LeBron James, is that the team is holding themselves accountable for their mistakes.

“I love the fact that we can take our film sessions from a previous game or previous matchup and then apply it right to the game,” LeBron said recently. “Guys are holding themselves accountable and it helps.”

