LeBron James: It Will Mean ‘Everything & More’ To See Bronny Make USC Debut

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been anxiously awaiting the USC Trojans basketball debut of his son, Bronny James, after the young guard suffered a cardiac arrest during the summer. Bronny worked tirelessly to get back to game shape and is reportedly set to make his debut for USC on Sunday.

LeBron had previously said that he would miss a Lakers game if it conflicted with Bronny’s debut for the Trojans, but he will not have to make that sacrifice. The Lakers play in the In-Season Tournament championship on Saturday and do not play again until Tuesday. So when Bronny takes the court for the first time as a member of the Trojans on Sunday, the entire James family will be in attendance.

Sunday is clearly going to be a huge moment for the James family, and LeBron spoke about exactly what it will mean to see Bronny make his college debut.

“Everything, and more,” LeBron said. “Looking forward to that, for sure. Super excited. Super excited for that moment. Just one, I can’t wait to see him run out with his teammates. And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it’s going to be a big moment for our family.

“Obviously, it will be a big moment for him. But he can speak upon that once he decides he wants to talk. But it’s a big milestone for our family, for sure, and it’s another step for him on his journey in his basketball career. So, looking forward to it.”

USC is at home at Sunday at 1:00 p.m. PT against Long Beach State on the PAC12 network for fans who want to see Bronny take the court for the first time since his cardiac arrest. He is expected to come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction given that it is his first game back. For as big a moment as it is for the James family, it’s a huge personal feat for Bronny to make this type of fast recovery from such a scary moment.

Lakers facing Pacers in In-Season Tournament final

The Lakers have a chance to win the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT against the Indiana Pacers, the surprise team representing the Eastern Conference thanks to a remarkable tournament performance from star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The winner of the final will receive $500K for each player and the runner up will receive $200K for each player, a sizable bonus for a majority of the players on each team.

