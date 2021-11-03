Lakers’ LeBron James On Late Scoring Run To Beat Rockets: ‘I Just Loved The Moment’

The Los Angeles Lakers were in for much more of a fight in their second meeting with the Houston Rockets. The team trailed by double-digits in the second half but were able to fight back behind the efforts of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and of course, LeBron James.

LeBron led the Lakers with 30 points, 14 of those coming in the second half, but it was his fourth-quarter run of 10 straight points that really put the Lakers in position to come away with the victory. In his 19th season, James looked like someone who was only in his ninth as he put the team on his back when they needed it most.

For LeBron himself, it was about doing what the team needed him to do most in that moment and in this case, it was getting buckets.

“It was just about the moment,” James said after the Lakers’ two-point victory. “I just loved the moment and tried to make the best plays to help our team win. At that point in time, it caused me to score and I was able to bring us a few buckets at that time.”

LeBron has shown no signs of slowing down in Year 19 so far and Tuesday was proof that he can still be that unstoppable force when necessary. James has always been about doing whatever the best thing is that will help the team. Sometimes it’s scoring, others it’s playmaking, sometimes it’s leading the charge on defense and oftentimes it’s all of the above.

Regardless, it remains extremely impressive that LeBron at his age can do the things that he does at such a high level and the Lakers are the beneficiary of the performances from this athlete unlike any other the world has ever seen.

James discusses tweet expressing excitement to play Tuesday

LeBron’s performance on Tuesday probably shouldn’t have come as a surprise as he was clearly excited about getting back on the court. James even sent out a tweet on Monday expressing those feelings and he discussed why he put that message out on social media despite being listed as a game-time decision.

“I just felt like I had a great 48 hours after the game on Sunday as far as my preparation, as far as my ankle and as far as me getting back to feeling like myself,” LeBron noted.

“I was also happy to be watching the Monday Night [Football] game watching [Patrick] Mahomes throw the ball sideways with defenders running out at him and also watching a bunch of NBA games as well at the same time. The competitive juices just started flowing so that’s when I sent the tweet out.”

