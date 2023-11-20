Lakers’ LeBron James On Recent Play: ‘Sometimes You Need To Remind Folks’

LeBron James continues to move the goalposts for what can be expected of an athlete at an older age. On Sunday night, the 38-year old had a season-high 37 points, including the game-winning free throw, to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 105-104 win over the Houston Rockets.

Less than two weeks earlier, it was the Rockets who embarrassed the Lakers and handed them their worst loss of the season, but LeBron made sure that didn’t happen again on Sunday night. It was the 109th 30-point game as a member of the Lakers for James, which he believes should shut up some detractors who questioned why he came to L.A. in the first place.

“Because sometimes you need to remind folks,” LeBron said after the win. “The graphic said it was my 108th 30-point game with the Lakers so sometimes you need to remind people.”

Many felt LeBron only came to L.A. to help with his off-court ventures and wind down his career. And while that may have played a factor in his decision, numbers like this and a championship under his belt with the Lakers has made it clear that he came here that he came to L.A. to compete.

Sunday’s performance was even more impressive considering that LeBron is still dealing with a calf issue and the Lakers revealed he has also been dealing with an illness recently. But he is simply pushing through it right now. “I don’t know, show up,” LeBron replied when asked how he’s in this groove despite not feeling great. “Show up and put the work in and then go out and trust it.”

LeBron is on a great run right now, averaging 29.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 63.1% from the field and 51.6% from 3-point range over the Lakers’ last five games. James could easily just wind down, take a step back and still be effective, but the desire to push his limits continues to motivate the Lakers’ star.

“Just trying to push the limit, see how far I can take this thing. I don’t know,” LeBron added. “It’s me vs. Father Time, so I’m trying to change the narrative. Started off last year and try to see if I can keep on going but just competition. Then I looked over at one point and seeing Bronny sitting courtside too, that was like OK, I still got to turn it up a little more with him in the building. So that was motivating for sure with that.

“And my teammates be joking about me saying I lay the ball up too much when I got an open lane so I’m just trying to change that narrative too. I told them I’m not in shape right now, let me get into more shape.”

If this is LeBron James still rounding into shape then the rest of the league should be very concerned when he gets to peak condition.

James had time for all of his detractors and criticizers on Sunday night. His 100th 30-point game as a member of the Lakers led them to a huge one-point win and he didn’t only have something to say immediately after the game.

LeBron also went on Instagram before the contest with a still photo of his statline and had some words for those who thought he joined the Lakers strictly to make movies.

