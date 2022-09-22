Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns

When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.

LeBron immediately took to social media, speaking his belief that the NBA got the ruling wrong and that Sarver should not be allowed to remain as owner of the Suns. Many others would also speak similarly after reports of racism, sexism and misogyny came to light about Sarver and the overall outcry looks to have paid off.

It was announced on Wednesday that Sarver would begin the process of selling the Suns as well as the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. James would again take to social media, praising the NBA for the move:

I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress! https://t.co/c89Ad7AKZO — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2022

The evidence that came out against Sarver following the investigation was truly troubling. He was reported to have used the N-word at least five times and there were also a number of crude, sexist incidents reported as well. With the NBA acting so swiftly following the Donald Sterling racism issue, many wanted the same for Sarver and LeBron was one of many pushing for it.

As LeBron put it, there is simply no place for that type of behavior within the NBA and the owners must be held accountable for their words and actions. The league keeping Sarver around would have been a terrible look for a league that has fought against these types of things. The likes of Draymond Green and even current Suns point guard Chris Paul also spoke out on how they felt the initial decision was wrong.

But now the process has begun and both the Suns and Mercury will soon have new ownership as the league moves away from Robert Sarver.

LeBron happy to have Schroder back on Lakers

As far as the Lakers are concerned, they’re still getting their roster together ahead of the start of training camp.

Their latest addition was a reunion with Dennis Schroder as they brought back the point guard on a one-year deal. While Schroder’s first stint with the Lakers didn’t go as planned, James expressed excitement to have his old teammate back.

