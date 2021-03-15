Lakers, LeBron James Top NBA Team Merchandise And Jersey Sales

The NBA has announced the Los Angeles Lakers lead the league in team merchandise sales while LeBron James’ No. 23 jersey has been the most purchased for a third consecutive year.

Anthony Davis’ No. 3 shirt ranked seventh on the list, moving up one place compared to his position last year, with the results based on NBAStore.com sales from the first half of the 2020-21 season.

Following James’ arrival in 2018, L.A. reclaimed the top spot in both rankings dethroning the Golden State Warriors, who dominated the NBA in the previous decade winning five championships.

The Warriors came up third this year, moving up from sixth the previous season, as the Brooklyn Nets finished behind the Lakers securing the highest ranking in franchise history. The Nets also have the most players in the top 10 on the jersey list: Kevin Durant at No. 3, Kyrie Irving at No. 6, and James Harden at No. 9.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s shirt ranked second among the most popular jerseys while two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uniform was fifth.

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers’ dominance will affect James’ plans to present his No. 23 shirt to Davis ahead of the 2021-22 season. The four-time NBA champion allegedly wanted to welcome the forward in L.A. by gifting him the number back in 2019 but reportedly missed the deadline to submit a jersey change.

Top 10 most popular team merchandise in the NBA

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Boston Celtics

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Miami Heat

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Top 15 most popular NBA jerseys

1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

3. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

4. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

6. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

7. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

8. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

9. James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

10. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

11. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

12. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

13. Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers)

14. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

15. Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

