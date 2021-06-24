Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Partners With Adidas For Special Release Of Forum Low

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has partnered with Adidas for a limited-edition release of the brand’s famed Forum Low shoe. Custom-designed by Sneaker Customizers Factory8384, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Forum upper material is hand-made in a Lakers home jersey.

In honor of Abdul-Jabbar’s jersey number, only 33 pairs will be available for sale. Each pair will retail for $1,000 and be personally signed by Abdul-Jabbar. All proceeds will benefit his Skyhook Foundation, which focuses on providing educational STEM opportunities to underserved communities.

The special edition Forum Low releases Saturday during Sneaker Con, but only online via the NTWRK app in a unique mobile-first experience.

“I’m proud to be partnering with adidas Los Angeles for this limited release,” Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement. “Together we are giving kids a shot that can’t be blocked.”

The Adidas Forum shoe made its debut in 1984 and pays homage to The Inglewood Forum, where of course Abdul-Jabbar played while helping the Lakers win five championships.

In addition to with a special release of the Adidas Forum Low, Abdul-Jabbar will further be celebrated through a mural painted by David Flores at Hotel Figueroa. It features an array of Abdul-Jabbar’s accolades, including his six championships, NBA scoring record and record six MVP Awards.

NBA names award after Abdul-Jabbar

For as great as Abdul-Jabbar was on the court, his presence in the community and continued activism has been just as inspirational and important.

The NBA recognized and celebrated that by creating the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award. It recognizes the player who best embodies his dedication for social justice and racial equality. The winner will receive $100,000 from the NBA to donate to an organization of his choosing, and four additional finalists will receive $25,000.

