Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Nominated For Emmy Award

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has received his first Emmy nomination for narrating the “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” documentary. The 72nd Emmy Awards gala is scheduled take place on Sep. 20 at Staples Center.

The History channel production focuses on the Black heroes of the American Revolution who played a crucial role in the fight for U.S. independence including Crispus Attucks and James Armistead Lafayette.

Despite his nomination in the “Outstanding Narrator” category, Abdul-Jabbar also co-produced the hour-long documentary and appeared in it. He revealed his personal journey of discovery while studying the importance of the esteemed African Americans in the battle for freedom.

Also nominated along with Abdul-Jabbar are are Lupita Nyong’o for her work with Discovery Channel on the “Serengeti” mini-series and David Attenborough for the collaboration with BBC America on “Seven Worlds, One Planet.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Elephant Queen) and Angela Bassett (The Imagineering Story) complete the finalist pool for the category.

The Lakers congratulated the franchise legend, who won five NBA titles in his 14-year spell in L.A, on his nomination. And Abdul-Jabbar quickly reciprocated, thanking the organization for support.

Thanks to my Laker Family for your support I am really excited be nominated for Black Patriots @HISTORY as it allows me to tell the stories of my people. https://t.co/JTjy96RQCz — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 31, 2020

Abdul-Jabbar is enjoying a prolific period in his post-basketball venture into the creative industry.

Aside from his first-ever Emmy nomination, the Lakers great has just received a fifth straight “Best Columnist” award for his editorials in the Hollywood Reporter. The Los Angeles Press Club handed out the honors and announced the winners on Saturday.

Among Abdul-Jabbar’s other film and TV productions are “Veronica Mars” and “On the Shoulders of Giants.”

The six-time NBA champion has also made more than 30 appearances on different TV shows and movies.

Ingram named 2020 Most Improved Player

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram is the other fomer Laker who has recently been recognized for his work. The 2016 No. 2 pick was named this season’s Most Improved Player.

The forward averaged career-high 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Pelicans this season before they failed to secure a spot in the playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

Ingram was involved in a trade with New Orleans that brought Anthony Davis to L.A last year. But despite leaving the Lakers, Ingram has said he does not hold a grudge and still has a soft spot for the organization and its fans.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!