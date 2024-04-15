Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To OJ Simpson’s Death
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lakers
(Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, news surfaced that controversial figure and former USC and Buffalo Bills star OJ Simpson passed away after a battle with cancer. It comes as no surprise that Simpson’s death caused quite a stir on social media while also sparking up controversy about his murder trial and how most people still believe he committed those awful crimes against his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and friend, Ron Goldman. One of the most profound reactions to Simpson’s death came from Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The six-time NBA champion felt compelled to take to social media to share his thoughts on the disappointing legacy Simpson left behind.

After Simpson was shockingly acquitted in the murder trial that captivated the nation, he seemed to do nothing but continue to ruin his legacy as he made one wrong move after another, which eventually resulted in ending up in prison for some time.

Simpson went on to give questionable interviews one after another while also writing a book, which seemed to further shed light on his guilt. He also promised to find his ex-wife’s killer(s) and never followed through.

In the end, Simpson went from being one of the most revered football players in college and NFL history to becoming a tragic figure who was never able to rebound from his legal troubles or the public perception that he was guilty.

Abdul-Jabbar has never been one to shy away from speaking on social issues and giving his honest opinion, which was again the case for the Lakers legend after learning of Simpson’s death.

Rajon Rondo Wants To Coach LeBron-Owned NBA Team In Vegas

Recently, former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo let it be known that his playing days in the NBA are officially over, as he has no intention of returning to the basketball floor.

Although Rondo is done being a floor general in the NBA and will end his career with two NBA titles to his credit, there seems to be a chance that he could put his brilliant basketball mind to work as a leader on the sideline. It looks as though Rondo is content with retirement for the time being, but it may be inevitable that he is coaching a team in the league at some point in the near future.

Apparently, he could be waiting for his former teammate LeBron James to buy a team, which he’s been rumored to be interested in doing if the league expands to Las Vegas in the future.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds with Rondo and James and whether they team up again in some capacity in Las Vegas.

