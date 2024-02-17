Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Statue Details

The Los Angeles Lakers honored perhaps the greatest player in franchise history by unveiling the first of three statues of the late legend, Kobe Bryant. The first statue was unveiled in a televised ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8 prior to the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets.

The first statue is of Bryant’s famous point to the sky pose after scoring 81 points in one game. The ceremony was filled with Lakers legends and several hilarious and heartwarming speeches honoring Bryant.

Among those asked to speak were Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Fisher, Phil Jackson and, of course, Vanessa Bryant. Pau Gasol was also in attendance with the Bryant family. Vanessa was the final person to speak before the statue unveiling.

She not only disclosed the details of the first statue, but also was the first to announce that Bryant would be getting three statues at various parts of Crypto.coma Arena. The dates and exact locations of the other two statues are yet to be revealed.

Bryant is rightfully being honored for the impact that he had on the Lakers organization. In 20 years with the team, he won five championships and made it to seven NBA Finals. He has been called the best player in franchise history by just about every other player in the same conversation — Magic Johnson, O’Neal, Abdul-Jabbar — and Crypto.com Arena is colloquially named “The House that Kobe Built.”

Details of Kobe Bryant statue

Bryant’s first statue stands 19 feet tall and depicts his famous pose after scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. When Bryant checked out of the game for the final time, he raised his index finger to the sky as fans gave him a standing ovation for his historic peformance. The pose was picked by Bryant himself, Vanessa revealed, prior to his passing in 2020.

The statue was designed by artist Julie Rotblatt Amrany and combines elements that both Kobe and Vanessa Bryant suggested. The pose was picked by Kobe, but Vanessa implemented several fascinating details.

This includes an inscription of accolades collected by Bryant throughout his career, a QR code to a highlight video, a triangular statue base as an homage to Jackson and Tex Winter’s triangle offense and a replica of Bryant’s five championship trophies.

The statue is an encapsulation of everything Bryant meant to the Lakers organization and fanbase. And there are still two more statues to come to honor the greatest player in franchise history.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!