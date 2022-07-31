Lakers Legends React To The Passing Of Celtics Great Bill Russell

There is no figure in NBA history that symbolizes winning more than Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell.

Russell played 14 seasons with the Celtics, capturing an astounding 11 championships during those years. He also had a successful coaching career with the Celtics, winning another two titles with the franchise.

The Celtics legend was a well-respected figure which is why it was a major blow to basketball personnel and fans globally when news broke of his passing. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on Russell’s passing via the league’s Twitter account:

In addition to Silver, several past and present figures of the Los Angeles Lakers offered their condolences in the wake of the news, including Jeanie Buss, Pau Gasol, Ron Sandiford-Artest and Magic Johnson:

Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

The Greatest player . 11 rings . https://t.co/FVHdB3KEYD — Metta (@MettaWorld37) July 31, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

The definition of champion, on and off the court. Thank you for everything, Bill. pic.twitter.com/tB5nLoslSF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2022

After his playing days were over, Russell remained involved in the game of basketball as he was often seen at games throughout the regular season and playoffs. People like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant often spoke to Russell, soliciting advice on how to be a better player on and off the floor.

There aren’t enough words to describe what Russell’s loss means to the NBA and the world, but he’ll always be remembered for his accomplishments as a basketball player and human being.

