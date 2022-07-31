Lakers Legends React To The Passing Of Celtics Great Bill Russell
There is no figure in NBA history that symbolizes winning more than Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell.

Russell played 14 seasons with the Celtics, capturing an astounding 11 championships during those years. He also had a successful coaching career with the Celtics, winning another two titles with the franchise.

The Celtics legend was a well-respected figure which is why it was a major blow to basketball personnel and fans globally when news broke of his passing. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on Russell’s passing via the league’s Twitter account:

In addition to Silver, several past and present figures of the Los Angeles Lakers offered their condolences in the wake of the news, including Jeanie Buss, Pau Gasol, Ron Sandiford-Artest and Magic Johnson:

After his playing days were over, Russell remained involved in the game of basketball as he was often seen at games throughout the regular season and playoffs. People like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant often spoke to Russell, soliciting advice on how to be a better player on and off the floor.

There aren’t enough words to describe what Russell’s loss means to the NBA and the world, but he’ll always be remembered for his accomplishments as a basketball player and human being.

Kobe Bryant looked to Bill Russell for advice with managing teammates

Bryant always looked for ways to improve and always went out of his way to greet Russell whenever the Celtics icon was in the building. As a leader, Bryant took time to grow into that role and credited Russell for helping him manage teammates.

