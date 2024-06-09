Lakers Made ‘Compelling Case’ To UConn’s Dan Hurley With Decision Coming Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new coach should soon be coming to an end as reports have indicated that their top target, UConn head coach Dan Hurley, will make a decision by Monday.

While JJ Redick was originally the favorite to land the job, Hurley came into focus this past week and then he met with Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss with them presenting him a huge contract offer.

Even though money talks, leaving the East Coast, and specifically UConn, where Hurley are the Huskies are the defending back-to-back National Champions, is not an easy decision.

Hurley spoke with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Sunday and confirmed that he will make his choice on Monday with both sides presenting a solid case:

UConn coach Dan Hurley told ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers made a “compelling case” and presented a “compelling vision” for him to become the franchise’s next coach but that he loves what he has built at two-time defending national champion UConn — and plans to make a decision on his future on Monday. In a phone interview on Sunday, Hurley told ESPN that he left “extremely impressed” with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss and had been spending Sunday weighing what sources tell ESPN is a massive, long-term offer to move to the NBA.

It seems that Hurley is understandably torn about what he wants to do and will sleep on it one last night before finalizing his plans on Monday. UConn has a practice scheduled in the morning, so he will likely want to tell his players what he decides before it gets out to the public.

If he turns the Lakers down and decides to stay at UConn, then Redick is still believed to be in the mix as the next best option.

Jim Calhoun believes Dan Hurley needs to consider Lakers

One legendary figure in Dan Hurley’s ear about taking the Lakers job is former UConn coach Jim Calhoun, who recently stated it is something that needs to be considered.

“I think he needs to look at the Lakers opportunity like anybody else would. You’ve got to look at it. It’s Danny and his wife’s decision. It’s a family decision. Going 3,000 miles from where you’re from is hard though. I looked at a couple NBA jobs. I know who I am. I’m a college coach. I’m not a pro coach. He’s happy at UConn. He loves UConn, and we’ve become great friends and I’m very proud of and happy for him. It comes down to what he wants, but this is the Lakers we’re talking about. Yes, you look at this opportunity, of course.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!