Lakers Make History With New Bibigo Jersey Patch

The Los Angeles Lakers have been partnered with Bibigo as their jersey sponsor since before the 2021-22 NBA season. The league introduced jersey sponsors in the years prior, with the Lakers originally partnered with Wish, the online shopping service. Bibigo is a Korean food distributor most known in the United States for their frozen foods.

The partnership with Bibigo has been a big success over the last three seasons, with the team’s jerseys featuring a small patch on the upper left corner that depicted the company’s name and logo, which is a small bowl and a pair of chopsticks and a spoon superimposed onto it.

After three years, though, the Lakers and Bibigo are changing up the jersey patch. And in doing so, the Lakers are forging their place in NBA history by being the first team to feature Korean characters on a jersey patch:

In addition to the band honoring Jerry West, the Lakers also have a new Bibigo patch. It’s the first time in NBA history Korean characters are featured on an NBA jersey patch. (It says Bibigo) pic.twitter.com/VD3n1gZgYx — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 10, 2024

This is a cool opportunity for both Bibigo and the Lakers to make history with Korean characters on a jersey. This will certainly bring some extra attention to the Bibigo brand, and continues Lakers governor Jeanie Buss’ vision of her team being a forward-thinking franchise.

The Bibigo patch will be just below the band honoring the late legend Jerry West this season. West passed away in the offseason and is one of the most influential people in both Lakers franchise history as well as the history of the sport.

Lakers unveil 2024-25 promotional giveaway schedule

The Lakers announced their full schedule of promotions and giveaways for the 2024-25 season. Some of the highlights include a Michael Cooper jersey on the night of his jersey retirement on Jan. 13 against the San Antonio Spurs, a Jerry Buss pin set given out over three nights (Nov. 13, Jan. 21 and March 31) and Girl Dad Night on Feb. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Things get started right away on Opening Night when the Lakers host the Timberwolves on Oct. 22. They will be honoring Jerry West, who passed away this summer, recognizing the significant contributions he made to the organization as a player and executive across three decades.

Some other giveaways on the schedule include a Lakers holiday sweater just in time for Christmas on Dec. 23 against the Detroit Pistons, a license plate frame on Jan. 3 against the Atlanta Hawks and a purple and gold luggage strap on March 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

