Lakers Media Day: Christian Wood Gives Update On Injured Knee

Injuries were a theme for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023-24 season and it seems that things are no different heading into 2024-25.

Christian Wood is among the players that are already injured before the start of training camp as he recently underwent surgery on his left knee. Wood was expected to be re-evaluated around eight weeks after the surgery, which is already after the Lakers’ regular season begins.

Wood had the same surgery done on the same knee in March, forcing him to miss the end of the 2023-24 season. He revealed at the annual Lakers Media Day on Monday that he was back healthy and ready for the season when the same knee started giving him issues again.

“It was a whole new injury on the knee. It was during rehab, I had woke up and it was swollen and I got an MRI and it was like literally the same injury in the same knee. So it was out of my hands,” Wood said.

He did add, however, that he is already making progress and expects to be back on the court soon.

“Things are going good. I think I’m doing better this time around, my second rehab is going well. About to start ramping things up in maybe about two weeks and then I think it’s gonna take maybe another two weeks to try and get back in game shape. I’m thankful that I did the surgery almost immediately when I had the problem with my knee. I think I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

The Lakers are heading into the season short in the frontcourt, so if Wood is able to return early into the regular season then that would be a huge lift. Until then, Jaxson Hayes will again serve as the primary backup for Anthony Davis while two-way players Christian Koloko and Colin Castleton will provide depth if needed.

Will Jarred Vanderbilt be ready for Lakers Opening Night?

The other injured player on the Lakers roster going into training camp is Jarred Vanderbilt, who underwent surgery on both of his feet in the offseason.

He seems to be ahead of Wood in his rehab but is unsure if he will be ready for the first game of the Lakers’ season.

“I’m not quite sure. They put together a great plan for me and like I said, I’ve been making good progress. Everything is going great. Just sticking to the plan and trusting the plan and we’ll see where that takes me.”

