Lakers Media Day: D’Angelo Russell Apologizes For Lack Of Professionalism

After LeBron James and Anthony Davis, arguably the third most important player for the Los Angeles Lakers last season was D’Angelo Russell. The point guard enjoyed arguably the best year of his career, shattering the franchise’s record for 3-pointers made in a season.

Now with a new head coach in JJ Redick, some are wondering whether he can possibly enjoy an even better season shooting the ball with one of the greatest shooters ever in charge. Redick himself has said that he wants Russell to have a career-year this season, but Russell’s focus is elsewhere.

When asked about Redick’s comments, the Lakers guard actually took the time to apologize for what he feels was a lack of professionalism he showed at times last season.

“I think for me honestly, I think I really wanted to apologize in the sense of showing a lack of professionalism at times,” Russell said during Lakers Media Day. “Showing a lack of team-first perception at times. So for me I think just kinda keeping that maturity and that professionalism throughout the year no matter the ups and the downs.”

As one of the veterans on the team it is up to Russell to help set that tone and be an example and the fact that he took time to acknowledge where he felt he came up short in that regard is a great sign of maturity.

In terms of on the court however, it is not the offensive side of the ball where Russell is focused on having a career year, but rather the defensive end where he wants to earn the trust of Redick as he was bothered by being subbed out for defensive possessions at the end of games.

“Hold myself more accountable on the defensive end,” Russell added. “Obviously I know I’m capable but, when you get subbed out of the game for offensive-defensive possessions obviously that shows where your trust is and your coach in your abilities. So for me, just trying to gain that trust from Coach defensively and consistently I’ma show up every day. Practice, game, preseason whatever knowing that Coach has that trust in me as well. And I think it will just continue to a successful season.”

Russell undoubtedly has the right mindset and is motivated to prove he can be impactful defensively and if that is the case, and his offensive game doesn’t dip, Russell could indeed have that career year that he and Redick are looking for.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell discusses where his competitive edge came from

Despite his laid back demeanor, D’Angelo Russell is an extremely competitive player who absolutely hates to lose and that has been the case for a very long time.

Russell spoke on this in a recent episode of his podcast, noting that when he was young playing basketball it really hurt him to lose in a way that wasn’t the case with anything else. Once the Lakers guard realized that, he simply began to use it to his advantage and give himself a competitive edge.

