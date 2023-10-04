Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Believes Anthony Davis Is Face Of Franchise

Anthony Davis signed an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Aug. 4, keeping him with the franchise through 2028 and giving the organization a building block whenever LeBron James departs or retires. For a franchise that is accustomed to winning championships, that will help the Lakers in terms of having no drop-off when James does leave.

Davis had a bounce-back season after struggling to stay on the floor the past two seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. The 6’10” big man averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.0 blocks on 56.3% from the field.

The 2022-23 season was his second-best scoring season with L.A. and it was clear the overall impact he had on the team when he was on the floor. With James entering his 21st season, he made it clear at Lakers Media Day that this is Davis’ team now, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“He is the face [of the franchise],” James told ESPN during the Lakers’ annual media day Monday. “You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them.”

Ever since the two stars teamed up in L.A., the notion was that James would ‘pass the torch’ to Davis, solidifying him as the No. 1 option for the Lakers. Seeing Davis sign a new extension, he’s happy and excited for what’s to come for his co-star:

“I was very, very happy and extremely proud,” James told ESPN when asked about Davis’ deal. “It’s super dope to see him get that extension to be a part of his franchise for years and years and years. And it’s been a treat so far playing alongside of him and I hope we can do some great things.”

It has been a busy offseason for the Chicago native, working on his leadership skills, finding his shooting stroke and getting back to where he was during the 2019-20 championship season.

After a dominant defensive postseason, the big man averaged 3.1 blocks and was especially effective in the Lakers’ first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, L.A. is motivated to get back to that point and get over the hump. Davis will be an instrumental piece for the Lakers getting their 18th championship.

Davis: Lakers are motivated by trash-talk from Nuggets

It was a Cinderella story for L.A. making it to the Conference Finals after the way their season started at 2-10. But, after getting swept and hearing the Denver Nuggets’ trash talk, Davis and the team are motivated to play them this upcoming season.

