Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Gives Update On Foot Injury Progression

It has been somewhat forgotten about as time has passed, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James played throughout the end of the regular season and playoffs with a right foot injury. While he continued to perform and produce, he was clearly not at 100% and toughed it out.

The extent of the right foot tendon injury was never made clear, and some wondered whether LeBron would need surgery to repair it. Ultimately that was not the case and LeBron, as someone who spares no expense in taking care of his body, put in all the necessary work to make sure that foot is completely healed.

From the sounds of it, LeBron is confident the foot is fully healed, and at Lakers Media Day LeBron spoke on the injury and the progression he made this summer.

“Obviously a lot of my attention this summer was with my foot and getting that back to pre-injury, pre-Dallas game where I pretty much tore the whole tendon on my right foot,” James said. “So this summer has been a lot about rehabbing that and getting it back to where it needs to be. It’s been reacting very well to my offseason workouts, looking forward to seeing how it looks throughout the preseason going into the regular season but excited to see where I am as it stands today.”

It’s no secret that James contemplated retirement at the end of last season, and he explained why that was and why he ultimately decided to come back.

“I don’t know. Just had conversations with my family, conversations with myself. Getting inspired once again from my kids. Being on the AAU circuit with Bryce. Seeing how he continues to grow his individual game. Being extremely proud of Bronny being able to go to USC and see where he was before obviously the incident. Inspired by that. Then I feel like I got a lot more in the tank to give. At that moment, I didn’t. I was just exhausted, I was tired. Mentally, I was in too many different places mentally. That’s what drew that comment or that statement because that’s just how I felt at the moment, but I’m happy to be returning for another season and helping this team. Hopefully lead this team to the promised land. That’s just the goal.”

The health of the Lakers will be the most important factor in their ability to compete for a championship. If healthy, they have everything needed to be one of the best teams in the NBA, but LeBron and Anthony Davis have had their issues staying on the court over the past couple of seasons.

Coming into this season healthy and in peak physical condition is of the utmost importance, and that looks to be the case for LeBron and the Lakers as a whole. The team has some built-in continuity and chemistry from last season, and they should be able to parlay that into a strong start and hit the ground running when the season begins.

LeBron being excited to show where he is at in terms of the injury is a positive sign. There is no doubt that he left no stone unturned in his rehab for the injury and did everything possible to make sure he is ready to go now that training camp is here.

LeBron James worked out with Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura all summer

LeBron James wasn’t just rehabbing this offseason, he was working out and getting ready to dominate for another season. But he wasn’t alone as teammate Rui Hachimura was with him for much of the summer as well.

Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham revealed that LeBron and Hachimura worked out together for much of the offseason with them even joking that LeBron is referring to Hachimura as his ‘understudy’ after all the work they have put in.

Helping Hachimura reach his potential not only benefits the young forward but also helps to raise the ceiling of the Lakers overall.