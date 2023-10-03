Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Dedicates Season To Bronny

One thing that no one can ever question about LeBron James is his love and dedication to his family. Unfortunately the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his family went through an extremely scary situation as LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James collapsed during a workout at USC and had to be taken to the hospital over the summer.

It was an extremely concerning time for LeBron and the rest of the James family, but thankfully Bronny is already on the road to recovery with doctors believing he will be able to return to basketball. LeBron also provided an update on his son during Lakers Media Day.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. It was a successful surgery that he had, but he’s on the up and up. It’s definitely a whirlwind.

“A lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other. We stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process, and we’re happy to see where he is today. We look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

Times like that always bring families closer together and put things in perspective. It undoubtedly meant a lot to Bronny to have his family there with him and supporting during that scary time, but now things are looking positive for him and his ability to return to the court this season.

It certainly put things in perspective for LeBron himself, who will dedicate his upcoming Lakers season to his son.

“Nothing else matters besides my family. Obviously, I’m going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer,” the Lakers superstar said. “Understanding that it just puts everything into perspective. No matter what’s going on in your life at that point in time, the only thing that matters is your family, so to see what he had to go through or what he’s been through over the last few months, it’s been a lot.

“I can only imagine how it’s been for him because it’s been a lot for me, it’s been a lot for our family, but the man above definitely has given us a lot of strength and has given Bronny the strength to bounce back and if he was to walk through the door right now, you wouldn’t even know that he had what he had because of how well he’s moving and how vibrant he is and it’s a beautiful thing to have him where he is today.

LeBron would also make sure to thank all of the medical staff who contributed to Bronny’s recovery.

“I give the biggest compliment and the biggest shout out and the biggest praise to the USC training staff and coaching staff,” LeBron added. “When the incident happened, they were Jimmy on the spot. They didn’t waste no time, and they were amazing in their efforts to make sure that our son was very well taken care of and Cedar-Sinai as well.

“The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and anybody else that had anything to do with his recovery. It’s been an amazing thing.”

Thanks to the efforts of so many, Bronny James is moving forward with his life and his career. Family is everything to LeBron James and this incident has given him a little extra motivation going into this Lakers season.

In order for James to turn that motivation into success on the court, he needs to be healthy which he wasn’t down the stretch of last season. The Lakers star was playing through a torn tendon in his foot and he gave an update on that injury and how it feels now.

“Obviously a lot of my attention this summer was with my foot and getting that back to pre-injury, pre-Dallas game where I pretty much tore the whole tendon on my right foot,” LeBron said. “So this summer has been a lot about rehabbing that and getting it back to where it needs to be. It’s been reacting very well to my offseason workouts, looking forward to seeing how it looks throughout the preseason going into the regular season but excited to see where I am as it stands today.”

