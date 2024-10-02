Lakers Media Day: Max Christie Ready For Consistent Role In Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2024-25 season with the hope that third-year guard Max Christie can become a firm part of the rotation. New head coach JJ Redick has made it clear his plans for Christie, and that involves maximizing his 3-and-D skillset to give the Lakers a boost on the perimeter.

But in order for this plan to work, Christie has to show that he is capable of playing big minutes at the NBA level. He has, in small doses, shown his abilities in the past, but has never been given this type of opportunity in the Lakers rotation. So beyond the work he’s put in on the court in the offseason, he has to find something to lean on from his first two seasons.

For Christie, that means remembering the lessons that were taught to him by observing the Lakers’ stars over the last two seasons. He spoke about those at Lakers Media Day.

“I think the first two years for me, I got a little bit of experience under my belt,” Christie said. “But I think the biggest thing is I’ve been able to observe some of the highest-level athletes that we have on our team and how they go about their business. And for me to be able to learn that and see how they’re doing it, hopefully this year for me, when I earn a rotation spot I can come in and implement that. Try to impact the game as much as possible.

“We have a really good team this year and the goal for us is always a championship. So in any way that I can contribute to that, I’m looking forward to doing that. The last two years of observing us winning at a high level, we’ve been to the playoffs both years, so just trying to add to that.”

This leap in responsibility, and the belief that the Lakers can do something special this season, was part of why it was important for both sides to agree on a four-year, $32 million contract this offseason during Christie’s restricted free agency.

“It was mutual between both parties to reach a deal and come back. It definitely meant a lot to me and I’ve been here for the last two years and have worked really hard to try and stay here and in the league.

“It felt really good that they were able to reach an agreement. It showed their trust in me and their belief in me. It also validates the belief I have in myself and the confidence I have in myself. It felt really good and feels really good to be sitting here in a Lakers jersey for another season. I’m looking forward to it.”

With a new contract, new head coach and expected new role, Christie is going to make the leap from young player soaking in whatever information he can to a legitimate rotation piece who is going to contribute on a nightly basis.

And having learned from players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it shouldn’t be surprising if Christie’s approach is successful in his first year as a regular player.

JJ Redick says Max Christie significantly improved

JJ Redick shared the role he envisions for the young guard. He believes players like the former Spartans star are needed to impact winning.

Redick revealed that Max Christie has made significant strides in his development this summer.

“I would add to that, I think to win now in today’s NBA, you need seven or eight players that really impact winning,” Redick said. “And that doesn’t mean seven or eight superstars that need the ball in their hands. Max Christie is gonna be a guy in his career who has a high-level impact on winning for a number of those reasons that Rob talked about. And he’s been fully bought into all of the player development stuff… (he) has improved significantly over the last two months. So really excited to see (him) compete in training camp and preseason.”

