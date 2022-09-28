Lakers Media Day: Patrick Beverley Names Russell Westbrook As His Best Friend On Roster

To almost everyone’s surprise, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have been able to put aside any perceived differences since they became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers traded for Beverley a month ago, and he has been nothing but supportive of Westbrook since. The two guards have had their fair share of on and off-court jabs, but so far it looks like it’s been a peaceful union.

In fact, Beverley went so far as to say that Westbrook’s his best friend on the team.

“I’ve been here I don’t know, three weeks, three weeks in a half, maybe four and I’m just guessing. I don’t know, if I had to pick a best friend out of a team you usually have those it’d be him [Russell Westbrook],” Beverley said at Lakers Media Day. “And obviously I’m not saying it cause you guys are right here, it’s been the truth. He was at my press conference, we hit the weights together. And I mean, not like team weight stuff we’re in the lab 6, 6:30 in the morning together.

“This is a month ago, people don’t understand that. You guys think we have the worst relationship in the world and at times on the court just like in a profession. I know a lot of you guys don’t like each other either, so you guys aren’t the best coworkers against whoever the opposing opposition is. It’s just that same vibe. But when you get two people who love winning, two alpha males who love winning it usually works.

“I’m super excited to see how it goes and like any relationship –friendship, with your girl, the homies, whatever, friendships– it’s a battle and in order to get to where we go out and get to like we…man, we have to become great friends so super excited about that.”

It seems the fans and media blew their differences out of proportion, and this bodes well for their chemistry heading into the 2022-23 season.

Patrick Beverley reveals Russell Westbrook gave his sister courtside tickets

Beverley and Westbrook have gone at each other on the court every time they meet, but their relationship has apparently been solid for some time now. Beverley recounted a story where Westbrook was generous enough to offer his sister courtside tickets to a game while he was with the Houston Rockets.

“I’m pretty sure everybody’s been in a relationship where they felt like this is gonna go forever, right? Just the same, I mean you can have whatever feelings but if it’s not the entire truth and you don’t know the history behind it or you don’t know the valid points behind it…Russ was with Houston –I just told somebody this story for the first time– Russ is in Houston and we’re battling and he comes and says, ‘Your sister, I gave her my courtside tickets.’ He’s in Houston then, we’re still trying to cut each other’s necks off.

“The bond really started from there and we’re talking about four, five years ago. But it’s entertaining to see you guys hold on to it for so long, though. On us looking in, it’s highway news. You read it, you laugh, you throw it out the window, you keep going and that’s kind of where our relationship turned from there.”

