Lakers Media Day: Rui Hachimura Focused On Finishing Games, Not Starting Them

By all accounts, it looks as if four of the five spots in the starting lineup are accounted for in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. That final frontcourt spot is up in the air, but the favorite to round out the lineup is Rui Hachimura.

After having an outstanding postseason run, Hachimura re-signed with the Lakers on a new three-year, $51 million deal. With that much money behind him, it is assumed that he will move into the starting lineup, but he is facing some serious competition in defensive ace Jarred Vanderbilt and stretch big man Christian Wood.

Who will win out in this competition will be found out during training camp and preseason, but as far as Hachimura is concerned, it is finishing games that he is more concerned about than starting.

“Here’s the thing. I feel like each game is different so even last year too, we changed the starting lineup a lot throughout the course after I got traded. We just gotta adjust to each game. For me though, starting or not, I think I’m more focused on playing time. Playing time is more important for me,” Hachimura said.

“I want to finish the game. That’s my main thing. Whatever the coaches decide, I’m here for. I’m fine with whatever they decide but I want to finish games. That’s my goal.”

That is certainly the right mindset to have as being on the court when it matters most in winning time shows that the coaching staff has trust and belief in you. Hachimura has shown that he can deliver for the Lakers in those closing moments, and he wants to continue doing just that. Closing lineups tend to fluctuate on a game-to-game basis, but Hachimura being on the court consistently at that time would be a good sign of his performance overall.

But regardless of what Hachimura says, many will still be paying close attention to that starting lineup battle. Vanderbilt is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, while Wood’s skill and ability to stretch the floor are needed as well. Hachimura is a bit of a combination of both, bringing offensive skill and scoring ability with physicality on defense.

One of the biggest strengths of the Lakers this year is their depth and versatility. Hachimura is a prime example of that, and after last season he wants to continue to grow and be on the court, delivering when it matters most and helping the team to their ultimate goal.

Rui Hachimura worked out with Lakers teammate LeBron James all offseason

To his credit, Rui Hachimura has been putting in the work to continue to get better this offseason, and there is no better player to learn from than his Lakers teammate and arguably the greatest ever in LeBron James.

And Hachimura has been working out with LeBron all offseason, as Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka revealed. LeBron has apparently begun referring to Hachimura as his ‘understudy’ as the young forward looks to take what he has learned and reach another level this season.