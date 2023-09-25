Lakers Media Day To Take Place On October 2

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Media Day will officially take place next Monday, October 2 at 11 a.m. This marks the official start of training camp with players being available for the first time to answer questions, ultimately leading to the preseason and then the start of the regular season which will take place on October 24.

For all those who want to follow along with what the players and coaches have to say on this day, the entirety of Media Day will be broadcast by Spectrum SportsNet:

Don’t miss @Lakers Media Day next Monday the 2nd 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 on Spectrum SportsNet from 11am-1pm. 📸 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/dLh6uTiVom — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 25, 2023

This is an extremely exciting season for the Lakers with championship expectations following the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals last season. LeBron James will be entering his 21st NBA season looking to still prove he is among the game’s elite while fellow superstar Anthony Davis is coming off arguably the best run of his time with the Lakers, reminding everyone that he is the most talented two-way player in the NBA today.

There will be some familiar faces surrounding the Lakers stars as Austin Reaves signed a new contract and is coming off an excellent stint with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell were also retained on new deals as the Lakers focused on maintaining continuity and defensive ace Jarred Vanderbilt was rewarded with a new contract extension as well.

But the Lakers also made some exciting new additions as point guard Gabe Vincent and wing Taurean Prince provide scrappy defense and solid shooting. Christian Wood is one of the most offensively skilled bigs in the league and can space the floor while wing Cam Reddish and center Jaxson Hayes are both filled with potential and looking to be unlocked.

Combined with the team’s recent draft picks such as Max Christie who was one of the top players in Summer League, and 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, and there is a lot of anticipation and plenty to look forward to as the Lakers are finally set to get the season underway.

Jeanie Buss discusses state of Lakers ahead of 2023-24 season

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is also excited about the direction of the team going into the upcoming season as well. Following the excellent run down the stretch of last season and into the playoffs, Buss believes the team made excellent moves in the offseason to set themselves up for success.

Buss mentioned the moves of adding Taurean Prince and Gabe Vincent as well as the continued development of Austin Reaves and Max Christie as reasons to be excited, but is also expecting the Western Conference to be a big challenge with plenty of good teams.