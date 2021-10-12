Lakers Name DWS As Official Global Investment Sponsor

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and global asset management firm DWS announced a multi-season global sponsorship agreement to make them the official global investment sponsor of the team. The sponsorship will include prominent advertising and logo placement at Staples Center to help improve DWS’s worldwide brand.

Off the court, this partnership will lead to improvements throughout the L.A. community. DWS and the Lakers plan to collaborate on community initiatives and outreach projects, including the Lakers’ “In the Paint” fine arts program. This initiative showcases the original works of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artists in the greater Los Angeles area.

DWS and the Lakers will also partner to create an international court refurbishment project and the integration of technology into physical education on primary and secondary school campuses.

“Like the Lakers, DWS acts locally but thinks globally. Their services are custom and accessible, but their reach is expansive,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations. “One of the best parts about the Lakers is that we’re a hometown team that makes a global impact. We can’t wait to do that together.”

“The Los Angeles Lakers exemplify – like DWS – integrity, a culture of excellence and inclusiveness over many decades,” said Asoka Woehrmann, CEO of DWS. “Our partnership with this iconic organization accelerates DWS’s transformation into a truly global brand. We are confident that we will jointly excel under this new partnership.”

The Lakers announced the partnership Tuesday morning on Twitter with a short video:

Invest in success. DWS is now the Official Global Investment Sponsor of your Los Angeles Lakers.#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/S0qEuxJKBR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2021

This is the second new partnership the Lakers have announced in recent weeks, with the other being Korean food company Bibigo, who will take over as the new jersey sponsor.

Anthony Davis preaches not rushing the process

On the court, the Lakers are still figuring out how to integrate an almost entirely new roster of players. Anthony Davis preached patience as L.A. tries to navigate the beginning of the season. “We want to be good, but we don’t want to skip steps,” Davis said. “You can’t rush the process of what we’re trying to do, which is win championships.”

“So we know possibly it could be struggles to start the season, but we’ll have a good glimpse of that come Tuesday when we have our quote on quote ‘full team.’

