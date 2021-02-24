Lakers Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Sponsor

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-season agreement that named Hyperice the official recovery technology sponsor of the team. For Hyperice, this marks their first sponsorship with a team since they signed a global NBA league partnership deal in July of 2020.

“I have been a die-hard Lakers fan as long as I can remember. When I started Hyperice, I sought out Lakers players and training staff to validate our technology early in the product testing and development phases,” Hyperice founder and president Anthony Katz said in a statement.

“Some of those products, and their future iterations, would go on to become industry changing and brand defining. After working with the team for nine years, we are proud to make our sponsorship official with the premier franchise in the NBA.”

Under the new sponsorship, Hyperice will provide the Lakers with their full suit of devices and technologies to optimize performance and recovery. In recent years, Hyperice has become the industry leader in recovery technology with the use of percussion vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology.

“We are excited to be the first NBA team to be officially sponsored by Hyperice,” Lakers president of business operations Tim Harris said. “We are committed to giving our players access to the best tools and technology to help optimize their performance and recovery.

“Hyperice is the industry leader in this technology and we are thrilled to be able to provide our team with the latest and most advanced devices and equipment at both the UCLA Health Training Center and courtside at our games.”

Lakers players will now be equipped with Hypervolt Plus percussion massager and Venom thermal and vibration lines courtside during games as well as customized HyperTanks at the team’s practice facility.

Davis excited for partnership with Hyperice

Among those to be excited about the new Hyperice sponsorship is All-Star Anthony Davis, who was already an investor.

“Similar to the Lakers, Hyperice innovates at a pace that far exceeds the competition and I’m thrilled that the Lakers are the first NBA team on their roster,” Davis said.

The Lakers have been at the forefront of innovative partnerships, previously reaching a landmark sponsorship agreement with First Entertainment Credit Union.

