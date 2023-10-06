Lakers Nation Adding Post-Postgame Show With Sean Davis For 2023-24 Season

Since its inception in 2009, Lakers Nation has been committed to providing the most complete and comprehensive Los Angeles Lakers coverage around. Whether it’s covering games and practices, or providing written and video coverage, Lakers Nation is a one-stop shop for everything Lakers.

This year, we are pleased to announce we will be stepping up our coverage with the addition of the Lakers Nation Post-Postgame with Sean Davis. This new show will be in addition to Lakers Nation Live with Trevor Lane, our normal postgame show that begins directly after all games on our YouTube channel as well as Facebook and X.

Trevor Lane will continue to host that along with other Lakers Nation staff members and special guests. Then after that show ends, fans are encouraged to stay onboard as Sean Davis will host the Lakers Nation Post-Postgame Show. This show will be a little different as Sean will be hosting solo and will focus on different topics than Trevor.

As a basketball coach, Sean is an Xs and Os expert that will be diving into the film directly after games to find things to discuss for the show. This show will be for the real basketball junkies who are interested in learning more about the game, schemes and analytics.

As Darvin Ham enters his second season as Lakers head coach, he will have a lot of key decisions to make in order to guide the organization to its 18th championship. Sean will be diving into those decisions, discussing what worked, what didn’t and what could be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Similar to Lakers Nation Live with Trevor Lane, the Lakers Nation Post-Postgame Show with Sean Davis will take place after every single game, including the preseason, starting with Saturday night’s opener against the Golden State Warriors.

We appreciate the constant support we have received from Lakers fans across the world and we look forward to our best season of coverage yet in 2023-24!

