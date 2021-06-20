Lakers Nation Decidedly Picks Suns Over Clippers In Western Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are out of the NBA playoffs, meaning they can relax and enjoy the remainder of the season without too much stress. The only decision fans need to make as they continue watching is who they’re rooting for in each series. The L.A. Clippers and the Phoenix Suns make up their two Western Conference choices, while the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the East.

Clippers head coach and former Lakers player Tyronn Lue recently made headlines for his comments after the Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. He said that Lakers fans should root for the Clippers the rest of the way because it’s all one city anyways.

However, it appears Lakers fans wholeheartedly disagree with this mentality, at least according to a simple poll ran by Lakers Nation via Twitter:

Where does Lakers Nation stand on this, who you rooting for in the WCF? — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 19, 2021

About 15,500 of the 17,314 voters disagreed with Lue, saying that they will root for the Suns in the Western Conference Finals. This fits with the prevailing attitude surrounding the Clippers in the eyes of Lakers fans.

The Clippers would almost certainly be a more viable rooting option for Lakers fans if they weren’t playing at Staples Center and covering up championship banners to do so. They also would be more likable if they hadn’t spent the last two years actively marketing that they were different from the Lakers with their “L.A. Our Way” campaign.

Because all of that remains the case, fans have deemed the Suns their team to root for. Although, given the way the Suns treated the Lakers during their first-round series, it would not be surprising if fans rooted extra hard for whoever made it out of the Eastern Conference.

Lakers part ways with athletic trainer Nina Hsieh

While Lue is trying to get fans to root for the Clippers, the actual Lakers have already completely moved forward to the offseason. They made a big decision on Friday, revealing that they would not be renewing the contract of head athletic trainer Nina Hsieh and a few other members of the training staff.

The team plans to completely re-work their approach to player health after injuries plagued them the entire season.